Darren Young Gives Update on His Injury
January 18, 2017
– Darren Young has given an update on the injury he suffered this week. Young, who was hurt after taking a rough fall onto the apron during a Main Event taping match against Epico, posted to Twitter and revealed he suffered a “hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow.”
There’s no word on how long Young may be out for.
👉🏽Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow. 👈🏽 #blockthehate #standby pic.twitter.com/LNcvQiXLrF
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 18, 2017