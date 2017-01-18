wrestling / News

Darren Young Gives Update on His Injury

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darren Young

– Darren Young has given an update on the injury he suffered this week. Young, who was hurt after taking a rough fall onto the apron during a Main Event taping match against Epico, posted to Twitter and revealed he suffered a “hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow.”

There’s no word on how long Young may be out for.

