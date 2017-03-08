– Edge has posted a new blog on his facebook, discussing his wife Beth Phoenix being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year…

“In salute of #InternationalWomensDay I thought it was time to talk about a 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, but more specifically, my wife, Beth Copeland, aka The Glamazon, aka The Glamamom, aka Beth Phoenix (that’s a lot of handles).Now obviously I’m biased, and extremely proud of Beth, but after she expressed doubt as to whether she should go into the HOF so quickly, I looked at her resume. I stepped out of the husband shoes and looked at her question and came to the conclusion, that, hell yeah she should be. Who cares what year it happens, if you have a HOF resume, you deserve to go in plain and simple. There’s no time eligibility as with pro sports, so who cares when it happens, as long as it does. It’s not a race between people. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but that’s mine, and since I’m a hall of famer myself, my opinion is more important (I kid, I kid, kind of).

Let’s roll through the credentials:

-first women’s ladder match in history vs Katie Lee Burchill

-first women’s Table match in history with Natalya vs Laycool

-first women’s I Quit match vs Melina

-second woman to ever enter the Royal Rumble(and eliminate The Great Khali)

-3 time WWE Women’s Champion

-1 time Divas Champion

-third most female ppv appearances with 38, one behind Trish Stratus and Natalya at 39

There’s a reason she was put in those positions. She was damn good at her job. I always felt(even before we were an item) that Beth was a wrestler. Plain and simple, she could wrestle. In a time when female physical strength was not in vogue, she still stuck to her guns(get it?). In the days of diva searches(no offense diva search contestants) Beth was a throwback. She joined her high school wrestling team. The first woman to do so at her school and broke down barriers, all with the goal of making it to the WWE after seeing Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart at Wrestlemania 10. She was, and is, a true fan of the industry which sadly can be a rarity within the industry. She left a good, safe job to hop in her Geo Prism and drive to Louisville, KY to try and get into OVW (at that time WWE’s farm system). After being told for years by the higher ups in WWE talent relations that she wasn’t what they were looking for (which was the next Trish Stratus) and waitressing in Perkins to make ends meet, she continued showing up. Finally she was hired, eventually made it to Monday Night Raw, and in her first match, broke her jaw(and finished the match). Not deterred she came back with an idea and a different attitude and The Glamazon was born.