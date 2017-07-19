– During today’s media call promoting GFW, Jeremy Borash was asked (via WZ) about Alberto El Patron’s status for the upcoming live events in New York City and Connecticut. The events take place in August and despite being suspended, Patron is still listed as advertised for the events.

Borash said that the entire situation is still under investigation and that no final decisions have been made regarding the shows’ rosters. Borash added that final event lineups should be released sometime next week.

Patron is still under investigation by Orlando police in the incident; it was announced today that Paige could be charged with battery if the Florida State Attorney’s Office decides to do so.