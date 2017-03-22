– Here is a preview for the next episode of Jim Cornette’s podcast, explaining why he was angry about the invitation to the WWE Hall of Fame; it’s nothing bad, he’s just angry because he was proven wrong. He never thought that the Rock & Roll Express would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he never thought he’d be brought back. He also added that he had to accept because he always said he would do the ceremony if asked, and couldn’t be proven wrong again. He says he wants to be there to honor Ricky and Robert because they deserve this. Cornette also revealed that he will be doing an Axxess appearance.