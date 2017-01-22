wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Replaces Cody Rhodes at 4FW Show in The UK

January 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega

– Kenny Omega replaced Cody at 4 Front Wrestling’s show in the UK on Saturday. You can see pics from the match below, in which Omega took on Tiger Ali in his first match since NJPW New Year Dash on January 5th. Omega replaced his fellow Bullet Club member Rhodes so that the latter could attend a memorial service for WWE superfan Drax Shadow in the United States with his wife Brandi.

