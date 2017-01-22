wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Replaces Cody Rhodes at 4FW Show in The UK
– Kenny Omega replaced Cody at 4 Front Wrestling’s show in the UK on Saturday. You can see pics from the match below, in which Omega took on Tiger Ali in his first match since NJPW New Year Dash on January 5th. Omega replaced his fellow Bullet Club member Rhodes so that the latter could attend a memorial service for WWE superfan Drax Shadow in the United States with his wife Brandi.
@Tiger_Ali_Iran vs @KennyOmegamanX absolutely tore the Meca down last night at @4FW. pic.twitter.com/KQaiS1DjSp
— Terry (@TerryAStarAmor) January 22, 2017
And last set of @Tiger_Ali_Iran v @KennyOmegamanX pics from @4FW 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3sGma4Mzou
— Jonathan Orchard (@jon422002) January 22, 2017
This happened tonight!!! @KennyOmegamanX #TheCleaner #TheElite #NJPW pic.twitter.com/iTF0ZyhWXT
— Jon (@Jon_Cottle) January 21, 2017