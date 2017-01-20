– Kevin Owens was part of a conference call (per Sky Sports) promoting the Royal Rumble. Some highlights are below:

On not being a fan of Goldberg as a kid: “I was never a WCW fan growing up so I was never a Goldberg fan at all – and I’ve told him that. He was the enemy, he was the guy taking Steve Austin’s look. So to stand in the ring on Raw, and to have his music hit and his pyro [go off] was very surreal, as in the 1990s and 2000s, I couldn’t stand it.”

On Shinsuke Nakamura: “I think if you look at NXT, the one guy who seems like he would belong in a WrestleMania main event is Nakamura, because of the aura and the buzz that he gets. He is able to grab the attention of people who don’t really know who he is right away with his mannerisms and entrance – by the time he gets to the ring, you are kind of hooked.”

On wanting to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania: “If I had to narrow it down to one [to face at WrestleMania] it would be The Undertaker. He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him – as a kid, teenager and adult.”