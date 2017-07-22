– Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page. A couple of highlights are below:

On WWE releasing Austin Aries: “I’m sure that neither side was happy. Austin is a very, very talented wrestler. Love his style.”

On his acting during the Raw segment with Jason Jordan: “I thought to myself what it would be like to see my son Kody for the first time ever, and didn’t know it for 20 years. I thought if it were real, how would I feel?”