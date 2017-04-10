wrestling / News

Lio Rush Says Goodbye to Ring of Honor

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– It should come as no surprise if you’ve been following the news, but it appears that Lio Rush finished up with Ring of Honor over the weekend. He posted the following on Twitter..

It had been reported that he would not be re-signing with ROH, and that there was interest in Rush from WWE. WWNLive then announced in March that Rush would be returning to work shows for then. Over WrestliMania weekend, Rush worked EVOLVE 80 and EVOLVE 81, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, CZW Best of the Best, Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes & Piledrivers, and the annual WrestleCon Supershow.

Rush will also replace Ricochet in the six-man min event of ScrapperMania III, which will air on FloSlam this weekend.

