– It should come as no surprise if you’ve been following the news, but it appears that Lio Rush finished up with Ring of Honor over the weekend. He posted the following on Twitter..

Last Ride .Where it all began . #FarewellLio pic.twitter.com/TuRjnFLFR8 — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) April 8, 2017

Thanks for the memories @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/CfQ0As5jKP — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) April 9, 2017

It had been reported that he would not be re-signing with ROH, and that there was interest in Rush from WWE. WWNLive then announced in March that Rush would be returning to work shows for then. Over WrestliMania weekend, Rush worked EVOLVE 80 and EVOLVE 81, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, CZW Best of the Best, Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes & Piledrivers, and the annual WrestleCon Supershow.

Rush will also replace Ricochet in the six-man min event of ScrapperMania III, which will air on FloSlam this weekend.