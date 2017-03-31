wrestling / News
– Here is today’s schedule of live wrestling coverage…
Noon ET – PROGRESS Wrestling: Orlando iPPV
* Atlas Championship Match: Atlas Champion Matt Riddle vs. Trent Seven
* Progress Championship Match: Progress Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Haskins
* WWE UK Championship Match: WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Andrews
* Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland vs. South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks)
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Toni Storm vs. Jinny
* Rockstar Spud vs. James Drake
4PM ET – EVOLVE 81
* Non-Title Challenge Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin
* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred: Yehi vs. Matt Riddle
* Heavyweight Challenge Match: Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak
* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge: Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory
* Style Clash Challenge: Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush
* Special Challenge Match: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH
* Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others!
7PM ET – WWE Hall of Fame
* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)
* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)
* The Rock N’ Roll Express (inducted by Jim Cornette)
* Beth Phoenix (inducted by Natalya)
* Teddy Long (inducted by The APA)
* Diamond Dallas Page (inducted by Eric Bischoff)
* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)
* Legacy Inductees: Dr. Jerry Graham, Haystacks Calhoun, Luther Lindsay, Rikidozan, June Byers, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns and Toots Mondt.