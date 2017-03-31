– Here is today’s schedule of live wrestling coverage…

Noon ET – PROGRESS Wrestling: Orlando iPPV

* Atlas Championship Match: Atlas Champion Matt Riddle vs. Trent Seven

* Progress Championship Match: Progress Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Haskins

* WWE UK Championship Match: WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Andrews

* Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland vs. South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Toni Storm vs. Jinny

* Rockstar Spud vs. James Drake

4PM ET – EVOLVE 81

* Non-Title Challenge Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred: Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

* Heavyweight Challenge Match: Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak

* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge: Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory

* Style Clash Challenge: Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush

* Special Challenge Match: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH

* Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others!