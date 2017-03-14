– Mick Foley is down with the idea of Kurt Angle replacing him as Raw’s General Manager should he get the boot. After Foley asked on Facebook who should replace him assuming he gets kicked out of the position, a fan wrote, “Definitely Kurt Angle. He and Steph have quite the history. Also, this could be his way to build up a feud and have one or two more matches down the line.”

Foley replied to the comment, “Kurt would be a great choice.”

Angle is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and said last month “My guess is I will return. I’m not talking for WWE, I’m speaking for myself. I’d imagine it will occur sometime I just don’t know. But right now the main focus is the Hall Of Fame.”