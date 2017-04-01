As reported earlier, Jim Ross has signed a new deal with WWE and will return to the company this Sunday at WrestleMania 33. The original report from PWInsider stated that Ross would call the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match, but The Wrestling Observer reports that they cannot confirm yet that Ross has signed a new deal with WWE, and that his working WrestleMania 33 may be a one-time thing. They also speculate that with WWE currently planning to have the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match go last on the show, Ross actually may end up calling that match, a decision that further adds to some reports that the match may be Undertaker’s last.