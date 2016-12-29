– Here is the latest on ROH top talent contract statuses…

* Ring of Honor has come to terms with Jay Lethal for a new deal.

* Bobby Fish, War Machine and BJ Whitmer have not signed new deals.

* The company attempted to get Steve Corino to stay. He will be gone on December 31st, the day his contract expires. Corino took a job at the WWE Performance Center.

* ROH Champion Kyle O’Reilly has not signed a new deal. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, he may drop the title at the January 4th Wrestlekingdom 11 show when he faces Adam Cole.

* Scarlett Bordeaux, who works regularly for ROH but has never been signed to a contract, wrestled and lost to Nia Jax on Raw this past Monday in Chicago. Mandy Leone and Kelly Klein, who are involved in the Women of Honor division, took to Twitter without naming Bordeaux and stated they would never work for WWE without a contract offer. The tweets were later removed. Both did extra work with WWE as Rosebuds.

