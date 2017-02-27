– It appears as if Shaquille O’Neal’s match with Big Show at WrestleMania 33 may not happen. The NBA legend discussed the match on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq and said that the long-rumored match is unlikely to happen and that it’s not because of him.

“It’s not going to happen? That’s probably right,” O’Neal said. “It’s not my fault, that’s all you need to know. It ain’t my fault… Oh, it ain’t my fault. It don’t matter what they say. It has nothing to do with the Diesel and his management. That’s what I got to say, but, it’s not totally off yet but it’s not looking good. But it doesn’t matter, I’m still working out and I still look better than Big Show. I’ll still meet him wherever he wants to meet me. These next thirty days, I’m about to go hard. I’m still doing it like it’s going down.”

Shaq said that he would be starting training sessions twice a day this week and that if Show shows up, it’s “going down.”