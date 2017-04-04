– WZ has a report from Smackdown that recaps Dolph Ziggler’s promo in front of the live crowd at Smackdown setting up his dark match with Shinsuke Nakamura after the taping. Ziggler came out and said that the post-WrestleMania live crowd, an audience he knows, was the best place Nakamura could have debuted in front of because no one would know who he was in any other situation.

Ziggler then said he wanted a fight on his own time and challenged Nakamura to the ‘main event.’ Nakamura won the the match via pinfall after hitting the Kinshasa.