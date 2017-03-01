wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes on New & Returning Talent For This Week’s TNA Tapings
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– According to PWinsider, the following will be at this week’s TNA tapings…
* Konnan: TNA and Konnan’s CRASH in Mexico are trying to work together.
* Karen Jarrett: She’s expected to be a big part of this week’s TV tapings in an on camera role.
* Bruce Prichard: as previously reported in both an on-air and backstage role.
* Kevin Matthews and Fallah Bah: They are regulars with WrestlePro in New Jersey.
* TNA is reportedly interested in former ROH star Donovan Dijak.
* The site adds that there should be some other talents from the Northeast booked as well, but names have not been confirmed.