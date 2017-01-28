– PWInsider has the latest update on the current issues for WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch. Court records indicate that she was fined $1,496.45 in Northhampton County Court in Easton, Pennsylvania due to her pleading guilty to driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility (meaning no insurance), displaying plate card in improper vehicle (which means that license plates were placed on a car they didn’t belong to), operating a vehicle without valid inspection, and driving without Evidence of an Emission Inspection (a state law requirement).

Sytch’s fine was an agreement with the court after her most severe charge, receiving stolen property and a charge of fraudulent use or removal of registered licensed plates were withdrawn by prosecutors. Sytch reportedly appeared to receive no jail time since her most severe charges were dropped. Additionally, she was already incarcerated in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, which is about 45 minutes away from Easton.

This issue stems from her arrest while she was on probation in Carbon County where she plead guilty to three DUIs in 2015 after she completed a rehab program. As a result, she was sentenced to 97 days in jail, but she received credit for 95 days in rehab and only stayed in jail for two days. After her release, the former WWE talent was warned that if she got into trouble again during her probation, there would be severe consequences.

In September 2016, she was arrested several times. She’s currently awaiting her hearing in Carbon County on February 17 regarding her probation and parole being revoked. She could face up to five years imprisonment and other penalties.