– It was announced that Hijo Del Fantasma (aka King Cuerno) and Drago would be working the Impact Slammiversary PPV & TV tapings. This led to speculation that Impact Wrestling had a working relationship with Lucha Underground.

According to Pwinsider.com, Lucha Underground has no involvement in the appearances, the deal set up by AAA’s Dorian Rodan; AAA has the rights to Fantasma and Drago’s characters and AAA has an official working relationship with Impact. Any “Lucha Underground” talent that may appear will only do so if AAA owns their rights.