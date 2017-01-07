Credit Andrew Twiss and Pwinsider.com:

These matches will air this Thursday and next Thursday.

Race for The Case match:

– Mike Bennett, The Hardys, Bram, Eddie Kingston, Eli Drake, Tyrus, Crazzy Steve, Mahabali Shera, Jessie Goderz, Trevor Lee are the participants.

– Eli Drake gets the red case

– Trevor Lee gets the blue case

– DCC gets the gold case

-Jeff Hardy gets the green case

– Xplosion: Laurel Van Ness def. Alisha ??

– EC3 airs his grievances and wants to invade Wolves Nation after the constant interference in his matches. Lashley interrupts him and proposes a Last Man Standing match to be number 1 contender. EC3 wants the match now.

-Lashley def. EC3 in a Last Man Standing match to become number 1 contender to the TNA World Title

– Brooke (Tessmacher) def. Deonna Purazzo.

Post match: Sienna attacks Brooke and for eventually lays her out.

– TNA Grand Championship Match: Drew Galloway def. Moose (c) to win the Impact Grand Championship

– 5 Way X Division Championship match: DJ Z (c) def. Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Marshe Rockett, and Caleb Konley.

Post match: Trevor Lee attacks DJ Z and nails his leg with a chair several times.

– Lashley calls Eddie Edwards out. Lashley and Edwards go back and forth, until Lashley offers a 30 minute iron man match. Edwards accepts. Lashley attacks until Davey Richards makes the save.

– Xplosion: Mahabali Shera def Spud

– Xplosion: Davey Richards def. Kingston

Notes:

– The set up for Facts of Life with Eli Drake was out and production was at it several times, but it ended up not being used. In fact, Drake and Tyrus were out at the set before the final match, but they left and taped an Xplosion match instead.

– Brooke’s match was also.being filmed for an upcoming TLC reality series.

– It was told to the crowd that these matches would air on this week’s and next week’s episodes of Impact.