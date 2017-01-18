– Triple H recently appeared on the Wrestling Compadres Slamcast, and was asked about the rumored women’s tournament. Here is what he had to say…

“That’s another of my big passions (a women’s tournament) but things are always changing. Raw and Smackdown split, NXT Takeovers are attached to big four PPVs. We have to find the right time and space. The UK tournament worked out in the small break before the Rumble. The women, we’re hoping to do this summer. That’s the plan. Like the Cruisers, we want to search all over and expose talent to our audience.”