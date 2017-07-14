According to Billi Bhatti of Sportskeeda, Kevin Owens dropped the US Title because WWE creative have opted for a change in direction for his character. Owens was playing an anti-American heel who referred to himself as the Face of America. But with Rusev returning to TV as an anti-American heel and Jinder Mahal also spouting anti-American rhetoric, WWE officials felt that they had too many men playing the same gimmick so the decision was made to change Owens’ character. Owens was going to lose the title at Battleground, but WWE made the call to have the change at MSG to give Styles a big moment for his upcoming DVD release.