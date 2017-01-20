wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Responds to Fan Calling His 2014 Run a “Waste,” Rock Does Charity to Help Animal Society

January 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Batista replied to a fan on Twitter calling his 2014 WWE return a “complete waste,” pointing out that he helped put over Daniel Bryan and the Shield:

– The Rock announced as part of a new video for his YouTube channel that he is donating the first three months worth of ad revenue from the video to the Best Friends Animal Society. The description of the video reads, “Smash that ‘like’ to save some french bulldog puppies! The Rock and Seven Bucks Digital Studios will donate the first 90 days of ad revenue from this video to the Best Friends Animal Society. More likes = more views, more views = more money.”

