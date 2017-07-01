wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Puts Tokyo on The List, Jason Jordan Featured in New UpUpDownDown Video
July 1, 2017 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods released a new edition of “Superstar Savepoint” for UpUpDownDown featuring Jason Jordan. You can check out the video below.
– WWE released a clip of Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor from today’s Raw house show event in Tokyo, Japan. You can check out the footage of the match below. In the clip, Jericho puts Tokyo on “The List.”
@IAmJericho puts one of his favorite places in the world on THE LIST! 📝 @FinnBalor #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/nlf7IHRAyF
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2017