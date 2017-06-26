– The Smackdown brand runs a live event tonight in Bakersfield, California at Bakersfield Arena: Scheduled for the show is the following: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship, The Usos vs. New Day vs. Breezango in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

– Here is a new WWE free match, featuring The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2002…