WWE News: Eva Marie Continues With Projects Outside of WWE, WWE Looks at Triple H’s WrestleMania Entrances
– WWE posted the following, looking at Triple H’s WrestleMania entrances…
– Eva Marie posted the following on Instagram, noting that she is still working on projects outside of WWE. As previously reported, WWE has no plans to renew Eva Marie’s contract.
Excellent series of meetings today with our partners at WME and The Garcia Companies! It's beyond motivating to work along side some of the planets greatest minds in entertainment. Ironing out the details on some very exciting future projects and partnerships! And as always, planning and innovating for the future. 👑🙏🏼✨💕❤️🙌🏻 #WomenInBuisness #Entrepreneur #BossBabes #WME #Thegarciacompanies #womenempowerment #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #NEMfashion #mostwontwewill #dreamteam – 📸: @jonathan_coyle