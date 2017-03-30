wrestling / News

WWE News: Eva Marie Continues With Projects Outside of WWE, WWE Looks at Triple H’s WrestleMania Entrances

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE posted the following, looking at Triple H’s WrestleMania entrances…

– Eva Marie posted the following on Instagram, noting that she is still working on projects outside of WWE. As previously reported, WWE has no plans to renew Eva Marie’s contract.

