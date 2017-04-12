– Several fans have pointed out how WWE pulled off Roman Reigns’ exit from the ambulance after it was fliped over. At the 4:12 mark of the video (as seen below), you can see Reigns shadow and feet escaping as Strowman is lifting the ambulance. As of now the video has almost five million views.

– Barbend, a fitness site, has an article looking at whether such a feat would even be possible. The article says Is that even humanly possible? Maybe, if gravity didn’t exist” and notes that the average ambulance weighs 10,000 to 14,000 pounds. Michael Gill, a retired professional strongman, said, “There is no way a human could flip an ambulance. The amount of force necessary could be calculated by a physicist, but it would be crazy. Given the fact that most of them are also designed to not flip on their side during high speed driving would also make it a more daunting task.”