– Loot Crate has announced that it will be releasing WWE figurines for its subscription WWE Slam Crate. The first figurine will be for Stone Cold Steve Austin for a “Masters of the Mic” themed box. You can find ordering details on the Slam Crate HERE.

– WWE released some new video footage of WWE tryout participants, including footage of tryout participant Seini Draughn, aka Lei’D Tapa. There’s also footage of NXT recruit Macey Estrella instructing the tryout participants. You can check out those videos below.