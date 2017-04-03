– PWInsider reports that WWE has applied to trademark the following names.

Wesley Blake

Kona Reeves

Elias Samson

Eric Young

Oney Lorcan

Roderick Strong

Kassius Ohno

Tye Dillinger

– Fighting With My Family will wrap up filming this week. The movie is being co-produced by WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and is based on Paige and her family. Here is a video of director Stephen Merchant filming while Paige’s parents, Saraya and Ricky Knight, watch on.

– Jonathan Coachman tweeted out the following today, putting over how big WrestleMania 33 coverage was for ESPN.

Thank you. The numbers ALL day destroyed anything else. any sporting event would have been crushed. We go where the fans are…period. https://t.co/guqGazOhoG — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017

THANK YOU to the @WWE for opening their house to #coachescrew. And to the fans good lord-incredible- and makes all the work worth it. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017

– The “You Think You Know Me” collection looking back at Edge’s career, along with “Barely Legal: Revisited” which contains ECW content from 1996 and 1997, have both been added to the WWE Network.