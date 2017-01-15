– Inside the Ropes spoke with Triple H and William Regal after the first night of the UK Championship Tournaments. Video and highlights are below:

Triple H on the chances of a UK PPV: “I think that is a goal of WWE to be here in that way. It’s a very difficult process with PPV schedules and coming to the UK or globally to perform live with a live TV component, following that up with RAW and SmackDown. It’s a massive undertaking, trying to co-ordinate all that. There were 5 shows goin on tonight under WWE. We have somewhere between 18 to 21 trailer trucks that come to our events, it’s tough to get them over the ocean. Is it a goal? Yes and I think tonight was one step closer to that goal becoming a reality.”

Regal on whether he will get in the ring with Pete Dunne: “No, no. My days are long gone. No, no, no. All I ever wanted to be was a wrestler at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and anything after that was a bonus. Then after that I decided I wanted a twenty year career, then when I got to 20, I thought I’d see if I could do another few and I ended up with a 30 year career, which is more than 95% of people who ever come into our industry. I’m done.”

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Fury, featuring electric chair drops: