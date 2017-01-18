– Bray Wyatt agrees with Randy Orton about where Conor McGregor would best fit in WWE. The Sun asked Wyatt about McGregor joining WWE after Orton said on Twitter, “If he gains 120lbs im [sic] here. Until then, #205Live bro.”

Wyatt said, “It’s a big man’s game. He would be better suited to 205 Live.”

– WWE has released a slow-motion video of Brock Lesnar from his appearance in the opening of this week’s WWE RAW.

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to congratulate Kurt Angle on his WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting: