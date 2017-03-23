During an appearance on Sam Roberts’ podcast (via Sports Illustrated), Shawn Michaels revealed that WWE offered him a match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. Michaels declined the match, which led us to AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

“I guess I’m breaking something with you and I don’t even know if I should, but I could have had that match. They didn’t have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn’t been asked because I hadn’t—but then I was. “I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he’s very talented.”