Credit: Wrestling Observer

R-Truth & Kalisto defeated Goldust & Titus O’Neil

Kalisto got a good reaction from the kids, but nobody else seemed particularly interested in him. Goldust got a big pop, with people chanting for him once the match started. R-Truth pinned O’Neil with a flatliner for the win.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson cut a promo on the video screen announcing that they’ll be taking on Cesaro & Sheamus and Enzo Amore & Big Cass in a triple threat match for the Raw tag titles later.

Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews

Samson was introduced and sang a song about how Calgary sucks and everyone in the crowd should shut their mouths. He got some cheers when he first came out, but everyone started booing him once the song started. Crews got little reaction when he came out.

They had a short match. Samson won with a swinging neckbreaker.

Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Bayley defeated Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

Bayley got a huge pop despite her recent booking. They had a long match. The crowd started chanting “We want Nia” at one point and there was a huge cheer when she got in the ring. Banks submitted Emma with the Banks Statement to get the win.

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz & Samoa Joe

Miz came out to announce that he wouldn’t be defending his title against Ambrose like was originally advertised, but he would be wrestling in a tag match instead. He teamed with Samoa Joe against Ambrose and Rollins. Ambrose got a thunderous pop and was the most over wrestler all night.

The story of the match was that Miz refused to face Ambrose and kept tagging Joe in, so Rollins would make chicken motions at him. That eventually led to the crowd chanting “chicken” at Miz throughout the match.

This was the only match that got a “This is awesome” chant on the show and it was easily the match of the night. Maryse was thrown out for interfering, then Ambrose pinned Miz with Dirty Deeds.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain his title

Tozawa didn’t get much of a reaction, although lots of people seemed to know his “ha!” chant. They wrestled a fairly boring match, but Tozawa did a great dive through the ropes to the outside at one point. Neville won by knocking Tozawa down and putting his feet on the ropes to get the pin.

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to retain their titles

Cesaro and Sheamus were both very over and did very little heel work during the match. They won after Sheamus hit White Noise on Amore from the second rope.

Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

The crowd was split around 70/30 for Reigns in favor of boos. Wyatt kicked out of the Superman punch during the match, but he ended up getting hit by a spear and losing.

The match was really good and probably could have been the match of the night if it had more time. It felt like it ended just when it was really picking up steam. Everyone popped for the spear at the end.