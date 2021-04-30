1 Contender Qualifiers, El Phantasmo Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced new matches including qualifiers for the #1 contender’s match and the debut of an NJPW star for next week’s show. The company has announced that Bullet Club member El Phantasmo will make his debut for the promotion next week.

Also announced were qualifiers for the #1 Contender’s Six-Way match at Impact Under Siege as Moose takes on James Storm and Chris Sabin battles Rhino:

* #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Moose vs. James Storm

* #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Chris Sabin vs. Rhino

* #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* El Phantasmo debuts