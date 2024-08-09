1 Contenders Match Announced For NJPW Capital Collision

The #1 contenders to the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships will be determined at NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced on Thursday that Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi will battle Robbie Eagles & Bad Dude Tito of TMDK and the Grizzled Young Veterans for a shot at the titles currently held by Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls.

The full announcement reads:

All star three way tag set for Capital Collision!

STRONG tag number one contenders to be determined

Competition is heating up for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships. Earlier this week, it was made official that CMLL’s Hechicero and Virus would be challenging champions Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls August 30 in Washington DC at Capital Collision. Whoever walks out of that match with the gold will have a new team to prepare for, as DC will also see a three way number one contendership bout.

The Grizzled Young Vets, James Drake and Zack Gibson announced their intentions to prove themselves in the NJPW ranks with a video message released on social media this week. The highly acclaimed Liverpool lads will certainly have their work cut out for them in DC with some imposing opposition. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii reigned over the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships together for the bulk of 2023, and Tanahashi still holds that NEVER gold, but wants to add STRONG titles as well. Plus, Robbie Eagles finds TMDK muscle in Bad Dude Tito as the group plan to keep the gold in the TMDK family.

Who will emerge as the new number one contenders? Find out in DC!