2021 WWE Warrior Award Recipient Rich Hering Retires

Rich Hering, the longtime employee who was the recipient of the Warrior Award at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, has retired. PWInsider reports that Hering ended his 50-year run with the company shortly after the company’s acquisition by Endeavor was completed. The site reports Hering was not released and the company wanted him to stay, but he instead decided it was time to quietly retire. Word began last week that Hering had exited, and the outlet confirmed the news with multiple source on Monday.

Hering was with the company all the way back to when Vince McMahon Sr. ran the company and had become one of the McMahon family’s most trusted people, and a powerful figure behind the scenes in the company. At the time of his exit he was WWE’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management. He rarely appeared on screen, with a notable exception being when he appeared as the official for Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth’s “wedding” at SummerSlam 1991.