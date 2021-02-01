wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands Ahead of Raw (Clip)
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
Peter Rosenberg’s run as 24/7 Champion is officially over, as he lost the title in his hotel room. Rosenberg, who pinned R-Truth last night at the Royal Rumble to win the title, was defeated by Truth live on The Michael Kay show on the YES Network. Rosenberg was doing an interview from his hotel room when Truth got into the room and pinned Rosenberg to get the title back. You can see a clip from the moment below.
Rosenberg’s run ends at about half a day, and was his first title reign. R-Truth is now a 48-time 24/7 Champion.
ICYMI: Here's the moment that @Rosenbergradio lost his 24/7 title to @RonKillings on @TMKSonYES pic.twitter.com/76vnxeYu7X
— The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) February 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Decision To Move WWE Network To Peacock, Steroid Use In Wrestling
- 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Order of Entrants, More
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Responds to Fans Tweeting About Wanting to See Him Return at the Royal Rumble