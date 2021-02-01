24/7 Championship Changes Hands Ahead of Raw (Clip)

Peter Rosenberg’s run as 24/7 Champion is officially over, as he lost the title in his hotel room. Rosenberg, who pinned R-Truth last night at the Royal Rumble to win the title, was defeated by Truth live on The Michael Kay show on the YES Network. Rosenberg was doing an interview from his hotel room when Truth got into the room and pinned Rosenberg to get the title back. You can see a clip from the moment below.

Rosenberg’s run ends at about half a day, and was his first title reign. R-Truth is now a 48-time 24/7 Champion.