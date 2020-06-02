24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Video)

Rob Gronkowski’s record-setting WWE 24/7 Championship run is at an end following Monday’s Raw. On tonight’s episode, a segment from “earlier today” aired where R-Truth disguised himself as Gronk’s gardener and, with the help of the NFL star’s friend, managed to pin Gronk for the championship.

The title change ends Gronk’s run as 24/7 Champion at a record 57 recognized days as champion, having won it at WrestleMania 36. R-Truth is now a 36-time champion, which is itself a record, and has the most combined days as champion at 152.