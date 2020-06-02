wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Video)
Rob Gronkowski’s record-setting WWE 24/7 Championship run is at an end following Monday’s Raw. On tonight’s episode, a segment from “earlier today” aired where R-Truth disguised himself as Gronk’s gardener and, with the help of the NFL star’s friend, managed to pin Gronk for the championship.
The title change ends Gronk’s run as 24/7 Champion at a record 57 recognized days as champion, having won it at WrestleMania 36. R-Truth is now a 36-time champion, which is itself a record, and has the most combined days as champion at 152.
GOT 'EM.@RonKillings managed to find @RobGronkowski earlier today and win BACK his BABY!!! #WWERaw #247Championship pic.twitter.com/lyCkFYU4m1
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2020
WE HAVE A NEW #247CHAMPION AND HIS NAME IS @RonKillings!!!@RobGronkowski didn't see THAT coming! 😲😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/e8uWkbQsLS
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2020
He's got his baby back.@RonKillings is once again your #247Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Zjkx7vGdG5
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2020
.@RonKillings got his baby back! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tnytyaY3ft
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 2, 2020
