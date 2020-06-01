Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Raw starts by reminding me of the shitty ending last week, and the fact that we have bowling to look forward to tonight.

Seth and his foos come by to say tonight is huge, and his match with Aleister Black is next. Black has left Seth no choice but to enlighten him. As for Rey, he’ll be here later tonight to speak to all of us, and he knows it’ll be difficult for Rey, but his gut tells him that he’s not going to be able to bring himself to formally announce his own retirement. Seth wants to take that responsibility on. If we know Rey as much as he does, then we’d know he’s too humble and modest to come out and call himself a legend, so it’s his duty to appreciate Rey and the fact that he was chosen as a sacrifice for the greater good of RAW. If that isn’t legendary, then Seth doesn’t know what is. It’s true Rey is the greatest luchador who has ever lived. He has transcended language and border. Rey is a kind and generous man. In Seth’s darkest hour, Rey presented himself to him. He is now prepared to leave. Seth has a video package for Rey.

As per usual, it’s a solid video, but ends a little awkwardly as after all the feel-good moments, it turns to Rey getting injured via eye.

We come back to Seth clapping in the middle of the ring, saying what an amazing career. Rey is undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and Seth wants him to know that when this time comes, it would be Seth’s honor to personally induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Black rushes down the ramp and attacks Seth!



Match 1: Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black

Black and Seth lockup but Black kicks the leg. Right and lefts send Seth into the corner. Ref breaks it up. Seth sends him into the corner and hits a back elbow. Leg sweep from Black, he hits the ropes, and Seth rolls to the outside. Murphy and Theory check on him. Black heads out and kicks the chest of Seth. He rolls Seth into the ring. Black to follow. Seth with a dropkick. Seth mounts. Right hands and some forearm scrapes to the face. Seth up with some stomps. He chokes Black on the 2nd rope as Seth says Black is disrespecting Rey Mysterio. Black with right hands. Kick from Seth. He send Black to the outside, Black lands on his feet. Seth with a suicide dive.

Back in the ring,Seth whips Black into the corner. Seth catches a boot, Black blocks, kicks Seth away, leap frogs over the head, Seth catches him and goes for an enziguri, but Black backs up then lifts, Seth tosses him off. High kick to the face from Black! Seth tosses Black to the outside! He distracts the ref. Theory and Murphy come to attack, but out comes Humberto Carrillo to prevent an attack on Black.

Back from break, and Seth has the advantage in the middle of the ring. He stomps Black away a bit then gets hit with a right. Elbow to the gut, right hand, but Seth hits a knee. Whip. Black holds on. Seth misses a dropkick. Black locks the hips, right elbow from Seth .Big boot from Black! Slingblade to Black. Cover for 1…2..NO!!!! Seth is up first. Black up in the corner. Seth runs, hits a back elbow to the face. Black takes advantage, hits a moonsault off the middle rope. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Black with a quick pin for 1…2..N!O! Seth reverses and rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! Black locks up from behind. GERMAN! INTO A PIN! 1…2….NO!!!! Enziguri from Seth! Kick to the head, FALCON ARROW!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Rollins to the top. Frog Splash! Knees! Black grabs Seth on the apron, Seth fires back, big kick to Seth’s face, a right to Black. Black fires back, Seth hooks the head under his legs. Black up, hits the knee, then shoves Seth into the ringpost! Black with a moonsault from the post!

Back at it again with Seth shoving Black off the top rope in the corner. Seth flies with a Frog Splash, and this time he hits it. Seth is slow to cover. He gets one for 1…2..NO!!! Seth waits in the corner, rushes for the stomp, Black moves and locks in an arm bar! Seth kicks the side of the head, locks the head of Black and flips Black up for a powerbomb! Seth pulls himself up on the apron and springboards, flies, BIG KNEE FROM BLACK!!! Black heads to Seth, lifts his head by boot, but up come Theory and Murphy. Humberto pulls them both off the apron, so those two men start jumping him. In the ring,

Seth rolls Black up for 1..2.NOO!!!! He reverses and rolls Seth up. 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Pretty standard affair for the first 2/3rds of the match which is great until you realize that the first 2/3rds was relatively boring and uninspiring.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 21:01

Afterwards, Murphy and Thoery come in to beat down Black. Humberto tries to help, but he is taken out by Seth as his disciples take on Black.

STOMP TO CARRILLO. Seth screams that he warned Black. If he wants to be a hero, then here’s his prize.

Seth stomps Black next.

Backstage, Charley wants to talk to Garza and Vega. Zelina stops her and says Owens agreed to this match, so it wasn’t controversial. Garza’s got this, though. He says that in love and war, everything is fair. As far as competition and seduction, you must always be one step ahead. So what does he think about last week?

Zelina thinks that the win was triumphant because he saw what he wanted and he took it. If someone is mad, then they clearly never wanted something as badly as he does.

Charley tries to thank him for his time, and Garza hands her a rose then walks away.

Zelina grabs the rose and rips the head off of it.

Shawn Michaels is here to oversell “The Best Wrestling Match Ever.”

He says they’ve got a high bar and he wouldn’t want to be them. He’s had a few, and says they’ve set the stage. He thinks they can deliver, but who will come out on top? HBK says Edge. He believes that time, wisdom, knowledge, and even a little fate gives Edge the edge.

Backstage, MVP tells Lana that he’s got work to do unlike her. He doesn’t have the time or desire to get sucked into this drama she’s got going on.

Lana says he is nothing but a leech, trying to use her husband to try and revive his washed up career.

MVP says that if it were true, that would make the two of them.

Lana slaps MVP.

We come after a break for them to recap what just fucking saw regarding Seth and Rey.

