2K Games Releases Statement on WWE 2K Facebook Account Hack, Issues Apology
– As previously reported, the WWE 2K/2K Games Facebook account was hacked this week. The hacker took over the page and wrote pro-AEW messages and a cover photo to a Chris Benoit Hall of Fame image. The official 2K Games Twitter account for the WWE 2K series released a statement on the hack, which you can see below.
We are aware that social media accounts across the 2K label have been compromised and offensive material is being posted that does not reflect the values of 2K or our partners. We are actively working to fix this as soon as possible.
Social media accounts across the 2K label were compromised early Friday evening. Unfortunately, offensive material was posted that does not reflect the values of 2K or our partners. We condemn these posts and apologize to everyone offended by the content.
