wrestling / News
WWE 2K Facebook Page Gets Hacked, Pro-AEW Messages Left
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE 2K Facebook page has been hacked, with control of the page seized and pro-AEW messages being made on the account. The account was taken over late Friday night by a hacker, who changed the profile photo to that of AEW and the cover photo to a Chris Benoit Hall of Fame image. They’ve left several profanity and racially-tinged messages on the account praising AEW and advertising a Discord titled “Cyberhub.”
As of now, control of the page has not been regained by 2K Sport; you can see a screenshot from the hacked page below. WWE 2K is where WWE Games promotes the various WWE video games including WWE 2K, WWE SuperCard and other mobile games.
Thanks to The Mad Conservative Crimefighter for the tip.
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler On The Possibility Of John Morrison Returning To WWE
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah Beating Up an ‘Out of Shape’ Sherri Martel in 1987
- Finn Balor On Why He Moved to NXT, Not Finding The Success He Wanted On Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Hulk Hogan vs. Vader Didn’t Happen in 1994, Hogan’s Issues With Vader