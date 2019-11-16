WWE 2K Facebook Page Gets Hacked, Pro-AEW Messages Left

– The WWE 2K Facebook page has been hacked, with control of the page seized and pro-AEW messages being made on the account. The account was taken over late Friday night by a hacker, who changed the profile photo to that of AEW and the cover photo to a Chris Benoit Hall of Fame image. They’ve left several profanity and racially-tinged messages on the account praising AEW and advertising a Discord titled “Cyberhub.”

As of now, control of the page has not been regained by 2K Sport; you can see a screenshot from the hacked page below. WWE 2K is where WWE Games promotes the various WWE video games including WWE 2K, WWE SuperCard and other mobile games.

Thanks to The Mad Conservative Crimefighter for the tip.