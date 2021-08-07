wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To WWE NXT Releases & What’s Next For the Brand
In this breaking news episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss more WWE NXT releases, what it means for Adam Cole, possible destinations for Bronson Reed and other released talents, and much more.
*Intro
*1:01 Reaction to NXT releases
*3:51 WWE’s change in business strategy under Nick Khan
*9:05 What’s next for Adam Cole?
*14:02 The fascinating state of WWE vs. AEW
*18:31 Possible destinations for Bronson Reed and other NXT releases
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Reportedly Set To Meet With Vince McMahon At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Tony Khan Denies Rumors That AEW Offered Contract to Adam Cole
- Ric Flair Reportedly Had a ‘Tremendous’ Ambassador Contract In WWE
- Jim Ross On Whether He Thinks Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE, His Current Relationship With Vince