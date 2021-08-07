411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To WWE NXT Releases & What’s Next For the Brand

In this breaking news episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss more WWE NXT releases, what it means for Adam Cole, possible destinations for Bronson Reed and other released talents, and much more.

*Intro

*1:01 Reaction to NXT releases

*3:51 WWE’s change in business strategy under Nick Khan

*9:05 What’s next for Adam Cole?

*14:02 The fascinating state of WWE vs. AEW

*18:31 Possible destinations for Bronson Reed and other NXT releases

