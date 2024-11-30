411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: Rhea Ripley Talks War Games, More

-My latest Retro Review from 1990 can be found here. It’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and features WWF stars celebrating Oktoberfest! Let’s get to it!

-Moments ago, Jacob Fatu got the clean win over Jey Uso to win the War Games advantage for The New Bloodline. Makes sense and no need to beat Jacob right now.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford.

-To the video as The Women put the final touches on their build to tomorrow night’s War Games match. Liv promises to finish the job and break Rhea’s face on the cage while Rhea is going to cave Liv’s face in. The heels opt to leave, but Rhea and company chase and the brawl is on.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Phantom Rhea Ripley. Rhea knows her team has had differences in the past, but they all have the same goal. She notes nobody is safe tomorrow and she is going to have fun.

-The Street Profits and Legado Del Fantasma still to come!

-Tomorrow: GUNTHER/Priest II: World Title!

-The Street Profits are backstage and note DIY are sore losers. They credit Ciampa as they at least they know where he lies and call out Gargano for being a snake in the grass. They are the next in line to the MCMG. They will drop DIY and they aren’t pulling back. They want the smoke!

-Kevin Owens interview from earlier where he breaks down why he is right and he has evidence. He brings up The Bloodline tossing him off a set of screens in The ThunderDome. Oh man, the pandemic era! Next Roman running him over with a golf cart at The 2021 Rumble. Next, Rumble 2023 where KO is handcuffed and The Usos have a SUPERKICK Party. KO notes Cody was in the building, but didn’t help. Cody was more than willing to help Roman at Bad Blood. At Saturday Night’s Main Event he is turning the American Nightmare into The Canadian Dream.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gets a win over Carmelo Hayes. The result wasn’t shocking, but the idea here was to see Carmelo in the ring with one the biggest stars in the business. Hayes took a heck of a Cody Cutter there with the way he snapped. Same with the sell of Cross Rhodes.

-To the video as NAKAMURA made his return to the ring and got a win over Andrade. This was important as NAKAMURA needed a win to build him as a threat to LA Knight. Speaking of Knight, he comes down for a fight and NAKAMURA sprays him with The Black Mist. EVIL SHIN is AWESOME!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Legado Del Fantasma. Santos notes he lost last week because of NAKAMURA. Santos changes gears and notes the most important thing is Elektra Lopez having her chance to become the first Women’s US Champion. She faces Tiffany Stratton and Naomi next week.

-To the video as Michin wins her Triple Threat Match (with Piper and Lash Legend) to advance in the Women’s US Title Tournament. Chelsea Green and B-Fab get involved in the match as well. They really need to let Chelsea win the Title and run with it. Cardona would have a blast on social media as well.

-To the video as Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman had a sit down with CM Punk. Heyman is back in the suit and tie. Roman is ready to leave, but Punk finally shows. They don’t like each other, but Punk is here to get revenge on The Bloodline for what they did to Heyman. Roman wants no parts of Punk, but Heyman talks some sense, and they agree to team this one time, but after, they can settle things. Punk notes that Heyman owes him a favor, and calls him “our Wiseman.” Roman wants to know the favor, but Paul says they need to get through War Games first. Great stuff here and I really want to see Roman/Punk sooner than later.

-Back to where we started with Jacob Fatu getting the clean win over Jey Uso to win the War Games advantage for his team. Times were much simpler back in the days of a rigged coin toss. Bobby Heenan always making the joke of having someone check the coin to make sure it wasn’t two sided was always fun.

-Megan Morant wraps things up and we are out this week! Enjoy Survivor Series!