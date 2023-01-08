411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.07.23 – Braun Strowman Warns GUNTHER, Charlotte Flair Vows to Be a Fighting Champion, and More!

-Megan Morant is backstage in Memphis and gives us a rundown of the show. She informs us that Charlotte will be a guest this week.

-Show opening!

-New Set for the show as they are in a huge room with stairs off to the side and I assume blue/green screens all over the place. I like it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. No table on this set, so our hosts just stand around now.

-To the video as Ricochet beats Top Dollah to qualify for The Royal Rumble. Top Dollah shakes Ricochet’s hand after the match, and then we get the turn as Adonis hits a superkick. B Fab gets in a shot and Top Dollah beats Ricochet down as well. Braun Strowman runs in to make the save.

-Bruan Strowman is backstage and he repeats that he has nothing but respect for Ricochet. He returned the favor tonight, but is focused on next week when he takes The IC Title from GUNTHER. He hopes GUNTHER is ready and calls him “son.”

-Jackie throws to a GUNTHER video package where he tells us no matter if man or monster he will remain Intercontinental Champion.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the upcoming IC Title Match. This is going to be a different match for GUNTHER as he won’t be the biggest man in the match. They also discuss Ricochet qualifying for The Rumble and the chance he has. Camp thinks Ricochet can go for days and he will have the crowd behind him.

-Santos Escobar and Charlotte Flair still to come!

-Royal Rumble commercial! Lightning is the theme this year! Interesting!

-To the video as Reigns loses is mind and makes Sami Zayn piss his pants as he screams at him. That was actually terrifying because we are used to the calm Roman. Kevin Owens interrupts before Roman really loses it. KO wants a Title Match at The Rumble and Roman is so flustered he just casually accepts.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Roman/KO at The Rumble and this will be their third meeting at The Royal Rumble. Camp brings up their Last Man Standing Match at Rumble 21. This has been KO’s goal since that day and he finally gets what he wants. I appreciate that for two years KO has always mentioned that he has wanted Roman.

-Jackie brings up the resolution where Roman apologized to Sami for the way he talked to him. Roman gaslighting Sami is great and I wish Jey was around to hear Roman apologize. A piece of his soul would have left his body. This whole storyline is great and Sami is going to get an amazing reaction at Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

-To the video as Santos Escobar got a win over former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. Good for Santos! That theme music bangs as well!

-Santos and the rest of LDF are backstage. Zelina feels the question is dumb and notes LDF will continue to dominate. Santos says it is time for Lucha Libre to reign supreme and his victory tonight is proof of it.

-Camp feels Santos can be a dark horse to make a great run in The Rumble. They discuss the Rumble match.

-Charlotte is next!

-NXT New Year’s Evil is this Tuesday!

-To the video as we see the conclusion to our Main Event as The Usos successfully defend their Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Sami explodes in a popcorn celebration backstage and then The Viking Raiders attack Sheamus/Drew. Sure, why not?

-Camp is down with The Viking Raiders and has the same though as I do, bring back The Viking Ship and let the four men beat the piss out of each other.

-To the video as Charlotte gets her victory speech but is interrupted by Sonya. I am assuming Sonya was given the spot because they knew the crowd would boo her. They have a match and Charlotte gets the win. Just a match to give her a win and shake off some ring rust.

-Charlotte is backstage with Megan and Charlotte says the fans shocked her tonight with the “Thank You Charlotte” chants. The reception feels good and makes her want to smile while she is out there. It makes her want to be less Evil Queen. She is going to be a fighting champion in 2023. I assume the crowd will turn on her sooner than later. Fickle fans!

-Camp and Jackie discuss Charlotte and then discuss The Woman’s Royal Rumble Match.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!