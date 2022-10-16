411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 10.15.22

-As I mentioned on my Level Up recap, today is my youngest son’s second birthday. Family came over for cake and whatnot so that is why this recap is so late. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Bray Wyatt’s emotional return as he spilled his heart and thanked the fans for saving his life. The Evil Mask interrupts on the Tron and thankfully my five year old son was out of the room when I was watching this. My wife already yelled about me letting him watch The Fiend when he debuted a few years back.

-Jackie Redmond, who tells us she is creeped out, welcomes us to the show. She is joined by Matt Camp and he talks about the emotion we saw from Bray Wyatt and the reaction from fans on Twitter. Camp discusses that he feels this is an inner battle that Bray is fighting.

-Talk shifts to Damage CTRL and we go to the video of the 6 Woman Tag. Bayley pins the debuting Roxanne to get the win for Damage CTRL.

-Raquel and Shotzi are backstage and discuss how Raquel was picked to head back to NXT to face Cora Jade. Shotzi agrees that Roxanne made an excellent choice. Next week on SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel get a shot at the Tag Titles. Raquel is pumped for next week and we get a chest bump between her and Shotzi.

-Camp and Jackie discuss NXT this Tuesday with Raquel vs. Cora and on RAW this Monday we find out who Cora will pick to face Roxanne.

-Legado Del Fantasma and LA Knight still to come! Yes! This is where I am going to miss the old Talking Smack as Knight would kill it with the old format.

-Peacock commercials!

-Halloween Havoc commercial! Speaking of Halloween Havoc, the 1997 edition is next on my Retro Review list and hopefully I will have that posted by next weekend.

-To the video as Jey Uso superkicks Xavier Woods’ head off during a match between Kofi and Sami. Jey gets involved and this time he helps Sami get the win which should please our Tribal Chief.

-Camp works in a plug for The Bump which has Jackie telling him to save the plugs for Monday.

-To the video as LDF win their debut match against Hit Row last night. Zelina gets involved as she attacks B Fab. LDF isolate Top Dollah to get the win.

-LDF is backstage and are congratulated on their debut win. They mention first impressions are everything. LDF is on a different level. Zelina drops some bars and Santos cuts her off before dropping some non PG words.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-LA Knight is up next!

-RAW commercial: Rollins/Riddle III

-To the video as LA Knight beats Mansoor with BFT and then cuts a heel promo on the fans. He is putting everyone on notice….YEAH!

-LA Knight is backstage to talk to us. He is heading to top because he is the only Megastar in the WWE. It’s his game….YEAH!

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-To the video as SmackDown started with a car wreck outside the building that involved Scarlet and Kross. Drew attacks from behind as this feud will continue. It also took Karrion out of the 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to the IC Title. Rey takes the spot as HHH moves him to SmackDown, away from Judgment Day, to keep him from quitting. Rey gets the win in a fun match that makes me want to see Rey vs. Ricochet. Rey vs. GUNTHER wil be fun and it’s another big name for GUNTHER to roll through on his run as IC Champion.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Next week on SmackDown: Logan Paul returns, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, Damage CTRL defends their tag titles against Shotzi/Raquel.

-Jackie wraps things up are we are out this week.

-Getting some fresh blood on SmackDown. Thanks for reading!