411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey

411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22

-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.

-Headlines: Raquel Rodriguez overcomes the odds and is the next challenger for Ronda Rousey. Sami turned things up this week as we are a week out from the return of John Cena. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight continue their issues.

-To the Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Imperium and Ricochet/Strowman. This was a fun match that was all about how silly they could be with the stipulation. New Day get involved as Nutcrackers, Ricochet got kissed up the mistletoe by Samantha. The good guys won and the crowd had a good time.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Barrett’s epic deliver of “they’re Nutcrackers Cole. They’re Nutcrackers.”

-Braun Strowman is backstage and he wants GUNTHER. He brings up GUNTHER cost him The World Cup and he doesn’t blame Ricochet because he would have done the same. He wants to be The Monster to take the IC Title of GUNTHER’S hands.

-Sami Zayn is heated as he cuts a promo on KO and Cena. Even when he is acting threatening and angry, the rest of the Bloodline can’t help but crack.

-Stanford and Camp hype the big tag match. Tickets selling like crazy now once it was announced Cena was returning. The man is still a massive star and can draw in the crowd.

-Emma w/ Moss and Raquel still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Best of RAW this Monday!

-To the video where Bray Wyatt loses his train of thought and then attacks a cameraman. This story continues to develop….slowly. Which is fine!

-To the video as we see highlights from The Woman’s Gauntlet Match with Xia getting a pin on Emma. Later in the show, Emma slaps Scarlett and has to be held back by Kross. He tells Emma she has no idea what she has done.

-Emma is backstage and is asked what got into her tonight. Moss storms in and acts like he is upset, but tells Emma he loved what she did. He shows off his Australian accent which has Emma laughing at him. He invites Emma to his family’s house for a White Christmas in Minnesota. She accepts and he gives her a kiss on the cheek. Emma plants on on him!

-Camp wonders why Moss waited 2 days before Christmas to make plans with Emma. Man has a point!

-Peacock commercials!

-Royal Rumble commercial! San Antonio gets the Rumble for a third time.

-To the video as The Usos defend their Titles against Hit Row without breaking much of a sweat.

-To the video as we see more from The Gauntlet Match as Raquel beats Xia, Liv, Sonya and Shayna (added by Ronda) to earn her shot at Rousey’s SD Championship.

-Raquel is backstage, still selling the arm, and she tells us that she proved tonight she only needs one good arm. She will see Ronda on the 30th and plans to start 2023 as The New SmackDown Woman’s Champion.

-Stanford and Scott discuss! Camp is going with Ronda mainly due to the arm injury.

-Next week on SmackDown: Sheamus vs. Solo! Cena/KO vs. Reigns/Sami!

-Stanford wraps things up and we are out this week. Merry Christmas and thanks for reading!