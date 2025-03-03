411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Three

-Welcome to Episode Three of WWE LFG. I am sure everyone is super excited for this show and nothing of note happened at Elimination Chamber. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, Brayden Ray

-Team Mickey James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Bubba talks to his team and wants to see personality from Drake. One of the girls mentions that Drake has his own dance and Bubba wants to see it now. It seems we have The Bayou Boogie and Bubba has everyone on his team doing it.

-Show opening!

-We get clips of various WWE Superstars cutting promos and Matt Bloom confirms that is going to be a theme for this week. Bubba notes trash talk has been part of wrestling since there has been wrestling. Of course we have to get the Austin 3:16 line.

-Shawn Michaels shows up with BJ and it seems BJ injured his shoulder working one of the live shows. There is no time on how long he will be out and he tells them not to get too comfortable as he will work to get back to his spot. Shawn announces there will be a Tag Match with 4 other individuals and ultimately the final decision is Bubba’s since it is his team.

-Bubba notes he cares that BJ is injured, but he can only care for so long as injuries happen in this business. Bubba tells him that everything happens for a reason and notes that it is a cliché, but it is true. The injury is not known yet as he had the MRI done that morning. Bubba asks BJ if he would like to help find his replacement and BJ agrees as he is a team player.

Josh Black and Drake Starks vs. Case Hatch and Cutler James

-I am familiar with James as he was a staple on Level Up. The rest I have no clue. Mickie is a fan of Case as he is working a cowboy hat. Bubba jokes that he knows who Mickie is going to pick. They make jokes about ass-less chaps. Hatch controls Starks with an armbar and makes the tag to James. The few people in the crowd are behind James. Bubba notes that James is a shooter as he has an amateur background from Duke. James continues to work the arm and then pitches Starks across the ring. Hatch back in and he gets a hammerlock. Starks makes the hot tag, nd Bubba notes they could have built that bigger. BJ seems to annoy Bubba as he doesn’t know why he is sitting with The Legends. Bubba tells him to help from a distance. Starks with a suplex on Hatch gets two. Booker gives a vote to Josh Black and Bubba notes that means he is Booker’s least favorite. James gets the tag and runs wild with shoulders and then a double clothesline. James gets the pin at 4:19 shown with a face-buster.

Winners: Cutler James and Case Hatch via pin at 4:19 (shown)

-Bubba asks BJ about James and he tells him they were teammates together, but disagrees with Bubba that he was the most impressive. Bubba was impressed with all four and wonders why they were alternates.

-Bubba brings BJ up and asks the four guys if they like BJ. He tells them that BJ has a say in their destiny and Cutler isn’t happy. He calls BJ a slack ass on the team at Duke. BJ tells the confession camera that Cutler is dry as a bone and has no personality. BJ tells Bubba his vote is for Case Hatch and that basically means he has no chance. Bubba does what we all expect and picks Cutler. BJ questions the point of even being there to help. Bubba says there is something about Cutler and he likes the fire and look. He is going to dive into his soul. Uh oh! Cutler better say yes if we have learned anything from this weekend.

-Shawn Michaels tells the group an important thing is talking people into the building and brings out Brian James. Well, yeah, he is more than comfortable on the mic. He does his shtick and has the kids marking out some. He says they have to be able to talk people into buying a ticket and tells the kids they have to believe the words coming out of their mouth.

-James has the group call out others and we get a promo battle between Shiloh Hill and Chris Island.

-Back to the promo battle between Chris Island and Shiloh Hill. We get a profile on Chris Island, who is from the Bay Area. He was invited to a try-out and earned a ticket to the PC. They basically trade verbal shots instead of just cutting a promo to build to a match.

-Brian brings out Dani and she picks Penina (P-Nasty) and we get here profile. Rugby player of Samoan descent. I don’t think she is part of The Samoan Dynasty though. She can’t believe Dani called her out and their exchange is better than what they guys gave is earlier. Dani admits that Penina got the better of her.

-Zena wants to go next and Leigh steps up to battle her. Blonde joke by Leigh, and Zena decides to pretend to vomit, which confuses everyone and Bubba takes her away and tells her they will work on that.

-Drake wants Anthony, who brings up that Drake is dating Roxanne Perez. “She is half your size, but how does it feel that you will only half the wrestler she is.” Ouch! Bubba’s jaw dropped on that one! Drake goes at Anthony, who is dating Maxxine Dupri. He notes Roxanne is better than Anthony and Maxxine. Anthony notes his girlfriend would be here, but is on the Main Roster. He is cool with the shots as he knows he has earned his chance and it doesn’t have anything to do with his girlfriend.

-Bubba things it all sucked and none of them talked great trash. He notes they were put on the spot, so he isn’t shocked they sucked. Taker notes they will have the matches tonight based off the verbal battles. Drake vs. Luke; Island vs. Hill (there are jokes to be made with those names facing off), and Dani vs. P-Nasty. Mickie notes she has a surprise to help Dani!

-Back with Mickie in the ring with Dani and she brings out her surprise, Michelle McCool. She asks Dami about her finisher, and she doesn’t have one yet. Taker pulls Michelle over and asks what she is doing. Taker isn’t all that happy with her helping the competition.

-Michelle and Fit are trying to find a submission for Dani and they decide to show her Hell’s Gate. We get video of Taker using the hold and Michelle notes she did steal the hold from her husband. She tells Dani to go ask Taker if she can use the hold out of respect. Way to throw her to the lions right there.

-Drake meets up with Bubba and wants to know what he can do to connect with the audience. Bubba says he can’t tell him the secret to getting over. He needs to watch him tonight in the ring and use that to pull personality out of him.

-Back to Dani, who approaches Taker about using Hell’s Gate. She tells Taker she was working with Michelle and they felt with her size that Hell’s Gate would be a good finisher for her. Taker seems annoyed and says she has 2 minutes in the business and is asking to use a move he has for 30 years. Well, I mean, that’s an exaggeration as he didn’t start using that move until well into his career. Take does give her credit for asking and says that is how things were done in the business and gives his permission.

Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Chris Island (Team Mickie)

-Lockup as Bubba notes Shiloh started well in his first match and then got confused. Another lockup after nothing doing on the first one. Island takes Hill to the ground with a side headlock. Shoulder tackle from Island and then a hip-toss. He gets a fireman’s carry as he uses his amateur background. Hills gets a chop block and lands a shoulder in the corner. Shin-breaker followed by a clothesline from Hill. Taker wants Hill to stay on him! James notes that they are staying close on everything and dares someone to create space. Island hits an enziguiri and it seems it caught Hill flush and he is out. We take a break at 2:40.

-Back with a replay of the enziguiri that apparently knocked Hill out for real. Hill fell like a sack of potatoes and the Legends hell for the match to be shut down. Mickie tells Chris to check on Hill. He says he feels fine and wants to keep wrestling, but the Legends tell him he is good.

-Hill tells confession that he has been there a year and never been injured. Mickie tells Island that the number one rule is being there if you hurt someone. Island says he didn’t even know. She tells him that when covering him, to ask if they are good as the audience won’t see it. Chris’ confidence seems shaken after the accident. He knows it is a learning experience and he will be better.

-The Legends bring over the rest of The Future Greats to teach them what to do in that situation. This is what comes with the business and they have to no the difference between a real injury and selling.

Penina Tuilaepa (Team Booker) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Mickie)

-Should be an easy story here with David vs. Goliath and Dani says as much. She knows she has to fight from the bottom and is looking for her submission. Dani hooks a side headlock and Penina lifts her off the mat, but Dani uses the buckle to push off and take it to the mat. She gets dumb and tries to run Penina over and that doesn’t go well. Penina tosses Dani across the ring and hits a running ass splash in the corner. Penian gets a slam as we take a break at 1:38.

-Penina drops a leg and hooks a camel clutch. Going with that Hogan/Sheik fusion! Dani fights off a Samoan Drop and goes to the knee with kicks. She ducks a clothesline and hits a leaping shoulder. She tries a cross-body and gets caught and dropped. Booker notes Penina hasn’t gone for one cover. She goes in, but gets caught with Hell’s Gate and tapes to give Dani the win at 3:52 (shown).

Winner: Dani Sekelsky via submission at 3:52

-Taker notes Penina took too many bumps and should have only taken the one bump. He compliments both women though and notes again, he appreciated the respect shown by Dani in asking to use the move.

-We go to back where Drake is talking with Roxxane and then gets into a verbal battle, again, with Anthony.

Anthony Luke (Team Booker) vs. Drake Morreaux (Team Bubba)

-Booker notes that Anthony is “no bread, no water, and just MEAT.” Drake says Roxxane being with him brings him peace and comfort.

-Drake pulls the straps down before the opening bell, which the Legends question. Anthony plays the heel well as he starts at a slow pace. He tries to run Drake down and that doesn’t work. Drake gets a Gator Roll and Taker gets it. Drake does his dance and hits a spinning lariat. Most of The Legends are into the personality. Anthony with a suplex as James notes he seems to be trying too hard. Drake lands a right hand and gets a roll-up for two. Heaving elbow from Anthony which pops the Legends and it gets a two count. Drake reverses a whip and starts firing off right hands. He lands a boot to the face and then gets a slam. Chokeslam finishes at 3:47 (shown).

Winner: Drake Mourreaux via pin at 3:47 (shown)

-This was the best match on the show this week. Bubba tells them both they did a good job and he is happy that Drake said it was the best he could do as it meant he left everything out there.

-Taker thinks Shiloh would have won the day if he didn’t get his bell rung. He gives his vote to Anthony. Mickie gives her vote to Drake as does Bubba. Brian James picks Anthony though he can see why people picked Drake. That’s all we get as they bring the Future Greats who wrestled back into the arena.

-For the women, the point goes to Dani, which earns Team Mickie a point. Penina notes it pissed her off.

-For the men, the point goes to Anthony Luke, so that means a point for Team Booker. Drake is a little hurt and says he did what he was asked to do, but apparently didn’t do it well enough.

-Standings: Team Booker and Team Mickie: 2 points; Team Taker and Team Bubba: 0 points!

-Booker says Anthony Luke is leaps above everyone else and there is no doubt he is going to be a star. Bubba says his team will keep trucking and he wants his kids to know he will do everything he can for them.

-This continues to be a fun watch as I like the mix of in ring wrestling with the Legends comments and the reality show aspects. Thanks for reading and check out my recaps of Rivals and Greatest Moments that will be dropping shortly.