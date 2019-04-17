411’s WWE NXT Report 4.17.19

NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream [c] vs. Buddy Murphy

Two of the three best wrestlers ANYWHERE in 2018. They’re that good. Murphy has a Smackdown nameplate. It’s beautiful. Their first tie up ends in a stalemate and Dream shoves him before taunting. Buddy takes him to the mat with a headlock. Dream turns it around with one of his own. They trade attempts and come to a standoff. Murphy hits a flying headscissors that sends Dream outside. Dream slides in to avoid a tope and poses in front of him. Murphy catches him with a vicious knee strike for two. They get into a fantastic exchange of ducking and avoiding each other’s strikes. Murphy sends him outside and follows with a successful tope con hilo. Murphy with kicks to the back. Murphy takes it back to the mat with a sleeper. Dream tries breaking it in the corner but Murphy holds on. It takes three shots to break the grip and Murphy still sends him into the corner. Back elbows from Dream. Murphy crotches him up top and pulls him down, but charges into a superkick. They exchange strikes on their way to their feet. Dream wins out and hits a dropkick. Back elbow and a clothesline that sends Murphy outside. He hops on the apron and Dream greets him with a springboard axe handle. He adds another off the top before sending Murphy inside. Codebreaker connects for two. Tornado neck snap turns things around for Murphy. He goes up and Dream levels him. They slug it out up there and both fall, crashing to the floor outside. Inside, they trade more blows until Murphy plants him with a DDT for two. Murphy goes up again and Drema interrupts. He is shoved back but goes back up, only to take an avalanche front suplex. Murphy with a leaping sunset flip, but Dream rolls through into the Dream Valley Driver for a near fall. Murphy comes back with a corner superkick and a sitout powerbomb for two. They fight on the apron where Murphy hits a big boot and a jumping knee. Murphy struggles to lift Dream back into the ring, so he breaks the count at 9 and goes back to get Dream. It gives Dream the chance to hit a Fameasser inside. Dream Valley Driver hits and the Purple Rainmaker ends it.

Winner: Velveteen Dream in 14:55 [****]

We get an edition of “Street Talk.” The Street Profits are here to create an opportunity. They’re going to see William Regal. The music cuts off when the War Raiders exit. Yes, I say War Raiders because their shirts still say it. They said they heard what the Profits have been saying and did it for them. They have a match next week.

New NXT Champion Johnny Gargano comes out with the title for the first time in Full Sail. He talks about getting told no at his tryout and how not taking “no” for an answer has led him to become Johnny Champion. He calls TakeOver: New Yotk the toughest match of his career. He gets interrupted by the Undisputed Era. Adam Cole is livid, saying he beat Johnny and he got lucky. He won first and if it was any other match, he’d be champion. Cole says he’s the rightful champion and calls Johnny a punk. Johnny wonders if there’s trouble in their little boy band. Johnny admits he lost the first fall, but then he made him tap out twice. That’s not definitive, that’s undisputed. Johnny calls him a baby. Undisputed come down for a fight, but Roderick Strong, who wasn’t with them, sneaks in and lays out Gargano with a jumping knee. They hold Johnny as Cole holds the title and shoves it in his face. Cole superkicks him and the Undisputed Era stand tall.

A short video runs to hype KUSHIDA. He debuts in two weeks.

A recap airs of the NXT stars who have moved in the Superstar Shakeup. Ricochet, Aleister Black, Lacey Evans, EC3, and Viking Experience are on Raw. Lars Sullivan and Kairi Sane are on Smackdown.

Aaron Frye vs. Dominik Dijakovic

As soon as the bell rings, Dijakovic knocks out Frye with a boot and wins.

WInner: Dominik Dijakovic in 0:10 [NR]

Post-match, Dijakovic gets on the microphone. He says he’s only in NXT because his family took the opportunity to come to the United States. That spirit is in his veins (like Randy Orton’s tron) and he has his eyes on the North American Championship because of it. Feast your eyes, Velveteen Dream.

Cathy Kelley catches up with the Undisputed Era backstage. She asks about their issues after TakeOver and if they’re resolved. Cole shrugs it off and puts over how they don’t let their emotions get in their way like Johnny does. William Regal comes up and says he spoke with Gargano, who wants a match with them. Cole wonders when they’ll have their rematch. However, Johnny requested a match with Strong instead. He’s happy but Cole seems annoyed.

A video package recaps the rivalry between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler. Kairi won in the Mae Young Classic (***1/2) and TakeOver: Brooklyn (****). Shayna won on an NXT episode (**1/2) that isn’t shown in the video and at Evolution (***3/4). Shayna also won at TakeOver: War Games (***3/4). They meet for the title in the main event.

Aliyah and Vanessa Borne cut a promo at the Performance Center on Candice LeRae. Aliyah says she got lucky in New York because they weren’t focused and out enjoying NYC. They challenge Candice to a tag match next week if she can find a partner.

Gargano vs. Strong next week!

NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler [c] w/ Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir vs. Kairi Sane

A loss for Kairi means she gets no more opportunities at the title. Sane starts hot and hits a diving cross body to the outside early. She climbs up and adds the Kabuki Elbow for a near fall. Shayna comes back with a forearm, Sane hits her own and Shayna fires off strikes. A brutal knee takes her down for two. Bicycle Knee also gets two.Shayna with a sleeper but Sane fights off. Shayna misses a corner knee and takes the Interceptor. Dragon screw from Sane and a running neck snap. Sane catches her into the Anchor and wrenches way back. Sane adds the Insane Elbow to Shayna’s back. She goes up top once more but Shayna cuts her off with a step up enziguri. Shayna joins her up top but ends up dangling off the top. Sane hits her with a double stomp. Sane misses the Kabuki Elbow to the outside and hits the guardrail. Shayna throws her in and immediately goes after the arm. She twists and bends the arm in awful ways. Sane makes it to the ropes to break a submission. She rolls outside and the referee calls for help from a medic. Io Shirai runs down to check on her. Kairi wants to continue. Shayna reaches out and pulls Kairi inside. She goes to stomp on her arm but Io rushes in and shoves Shayna to save her friend with a DQ.

Winner via DQ: Shayna Baszler in 8:20 [***1/2]

Duke and Shafir pull Shirai outside and throw her into the guardrail. They hold her in place while Shayna stomps on Sane’s arm anyway.