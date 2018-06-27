411’s WWE NXT Report 6.27.18

For the first time since TakeOver: Chicago, NXT returns to Full Sail University.

NXT Champion Aleister Black kicks things off for a promo. He speaks of how someone deals with adversity defines them as a champion. Adversity was Lars Sullivan in Chicago and he made him fade to black. Tommaso Ciampa comes out to the stage. Now that Black has faced adversity, he needs to face the devil himself now. He doesn’t buy all teh smoke and candles and such. Tommaso says the title makes Black and not the other way around. He notes that Black barely got past Lars, while Ciampa beat Johnny Gargano in the main event. And he beat him with his hand tied behind his back. Ciampa’s new focus is the NXT Title, saying Black has something he wants. Black says that if Regal books the match, he’ll kick Ciampa’s lights out. Ciampa calls him boy and tells him to be careful of what he says. There’s a mystique around Black and when Ciampa beats him, he says the title and the mystique will be gone. As Ciampa speaks of needing one opportunity, he sits cross legged and says the reign will fade to black. He waves goodbye and leaves before Black comes after him.

Commentary announces that Lars Sullivan wrestled half the TakeOver match with a broken jaw.

Tonight, Candice LeRae faces Lacey Evans.

Earlier today, reporters spoke with Vanessa Borne. She says she’ll be NXT Women’s Champion soon. Then, she moves on to question Kairi Sane dressing like a pirate, calling it stupid. It shouldn’t be admired, she should. She will take Kairi to the ring and Kairi won’t work out. With her gone, Borne will be on posters and such.

Kona Reeves vs. Jobber

The fans chanted the jobber’s name. Max something, I think. Kona breaks a tieup and hits an arm drag. Kona takes to the mat with a headlock., followed by a headlock. He tosses the scrub outside. The aggression continues out there. Butterfly suplex and reverse middle rope elbow hits. The jobber fights back but eats a big boot. Hawaiian Drop finishes it.

Winner: Kona Reeves in 2:49

A recap airs of Mustache Mountain winning the NXT Tag Team Titles on the UK show yesterday. They’re in action tonight.

Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans

Evans hits a shoulder tackle. She taunts and gets tripped. Evans returns the trip favor, but gets hit with some arm drags. Dropkick by Candice gets two. Evans stops her momentum with some hair pulling. She then wraps her arm around the ring post and gets a near fall. Evans keeps the focus on the arm, grinding her knee on it. Evans remains in control by focusing on the arm and going for quick covers. She works her cobra clutch, talking trash while applying it. Candice fights out and nails an elbow. Snapmare and rolling neck snap. Single leg dropkick but Candice is too hurt to capitalize. She still fires off some forearms and chops, backing Evans to the corner. Candice comes off the middle rope with a diving Paydirt of sorts. She hits the Unprettier and a great looking quebrada to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae in 5:38 [**]

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviews Johnny Gargano about watching his wife just now and his recovery. He calls Candice his favorite wrestler, but says that he keeps replaying Chicago in his head. Ciampa taking off his ring, spitting on it, and then winning doesn’t sit right with him. Johnny says Tommaso doesn’t get to win. With the score tied at 1, he’s asking Regal for another match. He doesn’t care if its next week, in Brooklyn, or in the street/grocery store. This ends when Tommaso does.

Earlier today, Heavy Machinery grill some food and say they’re coming for the Mighty.

William Regal tweeted out that Gargano needs to move on from Ciampa, so he’ll face EC3 next week.

Cathy Kelley now gets a word with Candice. She asks how hard it is to focus on her career and what’s happening to Johnny. She’s concerned for him, but it’s her time to worry about her future and goals. His passion to go after what he wants is what drives her and she’s going after the NXT Women’s Title.

Non-Title Match; NXT Tag Team Champions Mustache Mountain vs. Carl Axelrod and Dave Dixon

Or so we thought. The Undisputed Era jumped the jobbers with an entrance as soon as they hit the stage. Roderick Strong wrecked one with a backbreaker before throwing him off the stage. Kyle O’Reilly calls the loss in the UK a fluke, saying they performed above their level by their dumpy county. Roderick Strong calls them phonies. With no UK guys to hold them up, there’s no time to waste. Adam Cole says they’ll leave back to the UK without their pride or the titles. Before they can attack, Ricochet’s music hits and he charges to the ring to even the odds.

Mustache Mountain and Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era

Regal made the match official during the break. Bate starts with Kyle. They grapple and jockey for position. Bate spins and rolls free before hitting a dropkick. Strong enters to get one too, before Bate goes to work on Kyle’s arm. Seven enters with a chop. She puts Kyle on his shoulders and spins him into an incoming Roddy. Tag to Bate, who leaps off the top and Seven’s shoulders to splash Kyle. Ricochet comes in with a splash on Strong. Seven gets tagged and Kyle blocks a lariat. He finally tags Cole, who takes a chop. Seven sikes him out on another chop, instead hitting a DDT. Cole fights off both champions but gets slammed by Seven. Roddy blind tagged in and gets slammed too. Strong then launches a Seven senton to both men. Bate does the same for Ricochet, but into a sweet moonsault for two. Bate ends up legal with Strong. he avoids him and does bop and bang. Cole gets the same. Bate avoids a bunch of strikes from Kyle and hits him too. When he goes for his rebound spot, Cole kicks him. Half nelson backbreaker from Strong. Tag to Cole who stomps all over Bate. Kyle does the same and mocks the mustache twirl. Strong enters to wear Bate down. Bate slips free but gets dropkicked. Tag to Cole for some elbows. Bate fights back and runs into a back elbow. Tag to Kyle, then to Roddy, and the pressure stays on. Bate finally gets free for real, tagging in Ricochet. He clotheslines Kyle, pulls Cole off the apron, and avoids Roddy. Back in, he snaps off a rana. He kicks Strong, sends Cole into him and delivers a neckbreaker that makes Strong DDT Cole. Shots in the corner to Kyle. Springboard European uppercut hits. Ricochet counters a guillotine into a Northern lights suplex. When he goes to bridge into the next suplex, Kyle catches him with the guillotine anyway. Ricochet gets up and manages to tag Trent. Trent pulls Kyle off with a full nelson. Kyle fights out and trades blows. Trent hits a Michinoku side slam for two. Seven wants to tag Bate, but he’s pulled off the apron. Kyle blocks the Seven Star Lariat and kicks him in the leg. Tag to Roddy for a jumping knee. Cole with USHIGOROSHI, Kyle with a PK, and the pin is broken up. Strong and Ricochet fight outside, while Bate battles with Kyle. Cole calls for the Last Shot but Seven crushes him with a lariat. Tag to Ricochet who hits Cradle Shock on Cole. Kyle breaks that pin up. Running knee by Strong but Bate hits a rolling kick. Kyle takes him out with Ax and Smash. Ricochet clotheslines him down but walks into a Cole superkick. Pele by Ricochet on the way down. Kyle fights Bate on one apron, while Seven and Strong do it on the opposite side. Cole and Ricochet fight in the ring in the middle. Undisputed get the advantage outside, while Ricochet clotheslines Cole. He does a sweet backflip to avoid a Total Elimiantion type move from teh champs. He sends them packing and blocks a superkick from Cole. Uranage connects and Ricochet climbs up. 630 connects but Kyle pulls Cole out from under the pin. Ricochet takes him out with a tope suicida. Strong destroys him with an explex onto the apron. He rolls him in and Cole covers to win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era in 13:31 [****]