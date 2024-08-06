411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Pete Dunne Wants to Smash Sheamus in The Head, More

-I was in Cleveland this past weekend for SummerSlam. My recap of my experience can be found here. As for RAW tonight, it felt like a RAW after Mania. Let’s get to it!

-To the video as we start with the new Judgment Day attacking Priest. He fights back and gets to Balor and the crowd EXPLODES! Liv Morgan saves Balor and Prison Dom attacks. Speaking of exploding, RHEA RIPLEY is here and it just chaos as the crowd is going nuts. Liv nearly gets put through a table but Dom saves. Poor JD gets his ass beat by Rhea and Priest. This was fantastic as Judgment Day Explodes!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. He of course takes the side of the new Judgment Day and points out why their actions were justified in turning on Priest and Rhea.

-The talk Wyatt Sicks and Roberts mocks the internet fans who questioned what happens when The Wyatt Sicks take off their masks. I wonder if he reads my stuff?

-GUNTHER is our new World Champion and Randy Orton is his first challenger. I didn’t see that one coming, but it makes sense and gives GUNTHER a bullet proof top star to face in his first defense.

-To the video as Sheamus and KAISER went to war to open the show. Wonderful stuff as Sheamus can still bring the BANGERS and it was great to see Kaiser back. Pete Dunne nearly gets involved, but Sheamus gets the win in the end with The Brogue Kick. Props to the Baltimore crowd as they were fantastic all night.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Pete Dunne and he was tired of being in Sheamus’s shadow. It felt amazing to smash him in the head last week and it will happen again. He will not stop until The Sheamus Show is cancelled. They are going to hit each other really hard when they meet.

-This Friday, Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown! That stadium melted on Saturday when Roman made his return. Just crazy the reaction and somewhere Vince had to be yelling, “I knew it could work.”

-To the video as Iyo Sky got one back for Damage CTRL as she pins Sonya Deville.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Zoey, Shayna, and Sonya. They are not in the mood and Sonya says Damage CTRL doesn’t know what the hell is coming next.

-Next week it’s Iyo and Kairi vs. Zoey and Shayna to determine new #1 contenders to the Tag Titles.

-To the video as CM Punk wants more of Drew McIntyre and this is the start of his road to WrestleMania. He wants Drew out for another brawl, but Seth Rollins is out instead. He says after 10 years it is time to put Punk in the dirt. Drew mocks them from the crowd and then gets Punk’s attention by showing off the bracelet and insulting Larry. Those are fighting words and Punk sprints up through the crowd.

-That’s all a distraction though as the real story was in the ring. Bronson Reed attacks Seth Rollins and we get one of the greatest beatdowns of all time as he hits TSUNAMI after TSUNAMI on Rollins. The crowd was going batshit crazy each time he went up the ropes. Cole and McAfee were screaming for police, national guard, stun guns and whatever else. This was an amazing piece of business. Props to Rollins for taking that kind of a beating. That move has been a KILLER since day one and looks all the more dangerous now.

-Back to the show opening as Randy Orton interrupts GUNTHER’S victory speech and calls in his rematch with GUNTHER after the controversy at King of The Ring. GUNTHER is a sportsman and accepts. They shake hands and GUNTHER tells him that nothing catches him out of nowhere. Again, I can get behind this as GUNTHER’S first challenger as it is a big-time name for GUNTHER to battle and beat.

-NXT Great American Bash! Night Two! Tomorrow!

-To the video as A-Town Down Under as on RAW to face Awesome Truth. There is at least a story here as they got into a brawl at SummerSlam that featured Jelly Roll. I love his song with Eminem on TDOSS. A-Town Down Under get a rare win. Good for them!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage A Town Down Under and they don’t want to talk about SummerSlam. They are the best tag team in the world and on Friday they are going to beat The Street Profits. Waller tells Jackie she can’t come because she doesn’t look good in blue. Based on what she is wearing, I would disagree! Smoke show!

-To the video as The Wyatt Sicks made their debut as American Made. They can come up with a better name for Gable and The Creeds! The crowd was into this and The Wyatt Sicks get the win. This made me smile and I loved hearing Bray’s theme again.

-Megan also throws shade at the internet fans that complained about what would happen when the Wyatt Sicks lost the masks. They are going in on the IWC complainers. Roberts puts over the connection the fans have with this new group.

-Next week on RAW it’s Bron vs. Sami in 2 out of 3 Falls for the IC Title. Cool! They will get to have the BANGER they didn’t need to have at SummerSlam.

-Odyssey Jones made his RAW debut and is being paired with New Day. Woods didn’t seem that into it, but Tozawa’s dancing seemed to help. JONES DOUBLE SIDEWALK SLAM ON AOP WAS FANTASTIC!

-Megan throws to a Tweet from Big E and he is a fan of Odyssey Jones! Big Meaty Men!

Thanks for reading! I will have a recap of the Damian Priest 24 special finished tomorrow, so keep an eye out for that.