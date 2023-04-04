411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Austin Theory Talks His Win Over John Cena, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.03.23

-What a crazy and busy weekend! I watched Night One at a friend’s house and then he stopped over my house for night two. The IC HOSS FIGHT was my match of the weekend. The Tag Title and WWE Universal Title Matches had the most drama though. Each match had me standing on my feed and falling to my knees with each near fall. Cody losing was shocking, but it didn’t anger me like it did others. Both shows were amazing and this Mania will have tremendous replay value. I am looking right now for hotels as I will be making the trip across PA for WrestleMania XL next year.

-Now as far as WWE being merged into a company with UFC, my only concern was what happens to The Network? That is my main concern as I assume everything else will be business as usual. I did see that NBC has rights until 2026 so hopefully that sticks and nothing changes. Also, Vince really does look like a cartoon villain with that mustache. Now, we get to the fall-out from Mania. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. She immediately asks, “Why Brock, why?” Camp notes Brock doesn’t have friends and hasn’t had friends in quite some time.

-Quick rundown of who retained and won Championships at WrestleMania. Jackie loves to see an all Canadian Tag Team holding Championship Gold.

-To the video where Bianca Belair gets interrupted by the new SmackDown Woman’s Champion, Rhea Ripley. She tells Bianca they will get back to their issues and she will beat her just like she beat Charlotte. Bianca tells her she has no problem getting in the ring with her and they will really see who is the best of the best.

-Camp and Jackie discuss the prospects of Rhea and Bianca facing each other down the line.

-To the video where Raquel and Liv get a win over Dakota and Iyo to earn a shot at the Tag Titles held by Becky and Lita.

-Byron is backstage with Raquel and Liv, and next week they get to challenge Becky and Lita. They gloss over that they lost on Sunday, but now fought through and are now the number one contenders.

-Jackie and Camp discuss next week’s Tag Title Match!

-Austin Theory and Bronson Reed still to come!

-Backlash is coming to Puerto Rico. I assume we will be getting Rey/Bunny vs. Prison Dom/Priest and perhaps Cody vs. Brock to headline since Roman is probably not making that show.

-To the video where Seth Rollins showed up just to have the crowd sing his battle hymn.

-Jackie notes Seth was on another level with is wardrobe tonight and he pulled it off. Speaking of wardrobe, what Jackie is rocking tonight is quite the deal!

-To the video where Lashley abused Ali after having words with Bronson Reed.

-Byron is backstage with Bronson Reed. He tells us that wins are in his future and when the time is right he will take Uncle Bobby to school.

-To the video as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn celebrate and KO’s idea of celebrating is having a fight. They throw out a challenge and it is accepted by The Street Profits and that makes sense since they won the showcase on Saturday (sweet match too). They have a fun match with Sami and KO getting the win.

-Camp notes KO has been in the Main Event of WrestleMania two years in a row, which a lot of people can’t say they were were able to do. Well, let’s see: Hogan, Savage, Yoko, Bret, Austin, Rock, HHH, Cena, Reigns, and Owens. I think that is everyone.

-SmackDown after WrestleMania is this Friday.

-To the video as the running gag of The Miz being interrupted continues as Riddle makes his return. The crowd is quite happy to see him. He beats up Miz and they need to continue this on Friday with Bron debuting and interrupting Miz.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the rough three days Miz has had in LA. Camp feels Miz got what he deserved and he enjoyed seeing everyone beat up The Miz. Riddle makes his in ring return next week on RAW against The Miz.

-To the video where Austin Theory gets a win over Rey Mysterio thanks to a little help from Prison Dom. Dom beats up his dad and then gets into it with Bad Bunny. He punches Dom and pays for it with a nasty slam through the announce table by Priest.

-Camp notes that Bunny is hosting Backlash in Puerto Rico and he and Jackie are all but saying we are getting the tag match at Backlash.

-Byron is backstage with The US Champ, Austin Theory. Byron notes that Theory has knocked off John Cena and Rey Mysterio in the last three days. Theory loves proving everyone wrong and he beat The Goat, so what does that make him? Tonight he beat a Hall of Famer. He is the future and The US Title will always be on his shoulder.

-To the video as we all should have known Brock doesn’t work RAW Matches. He turns on Cody Rhodes and just mauls him with a serious ass kicking. I am all for a Brock/Cody feud and while I enjoyed Cowboy Brock, Beast Brock is fun as well.

-Camp notes that everything was going Cody’s way and seemed easy since his return at The Rumble and now he has some adversity. That seems to be the story they are telling now.

-Rhea Ripley will be on The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM. Camp picks GUNTHER’S dominance as the moment of the weekend. Jackie seems to agree and wraps things up for the week. Thanks for reading!