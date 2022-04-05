411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Austin Theory and The Street Profits Want Gold

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.04.22

-WrestleMania is in the history books and I very much enjoyed both shows. I’ve yet to write a review for any Mania after XXX because of how long they are, but perhaps I need to get back to them. Thanks to everyone who joined by live coverage of the Hall of Fame and thanks to those that left feedback. Overall I recapped or reviewed 18 shows over a 10 day period and I didn’t even get to our March Retro Review: WCW Uncensored 1997, so that will be next assuming WWE doesn’t dump a new 8 part series on me. Now for the post Mania RAW fall-out. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Roman closing the show with his celebration interview and basically telling us to watch SmackDown to see what’s next. Kind of an anti-climactic way to end the Post Mania RAW, but I guess they can’t neglect FOX.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They talk headlines: Roman’s win, Bianca celebrating her win, and Cody Rhodes laying out that he wants to be WWE Champion. They also make sure to mention Austin stunning everyone and drinking a piss ton of beer. I am sure someone out there counted how many he went through.

-We join the 6 Man from RAW in progress as Austin Theory once again pins Balor with A Town Down. I mean, it’s clear we are heading towards him taking the US Title off Balor which isn’t a bad thing. They are high on Theory and working a program will only help him.

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Austin Theory and he doesn’t want to talk about Mania because that is the past. He wants to talk about RAW where he pinned Finn Balor. He wants The US Title to put on his shoulder because he has shoulders like boulders. He threatens Sarah about her line of questions and mentions he will go speak with his mentor.

-Jerry Lawler joins the show and thinks Theory patched some holes tonight with the win. He compares Theory to a teacher’s pet and people will be jealous of him. Lawler is stunned that McAfee got the win on Sunday.

-Next they discuss Roman Reigns and Lawler acknowledges him and says to ride the money train as he makes more money for the company as a whole. Jackie asks where is left for Roman to go and Lawler talks about seeing Hogan, Rock, and Austin dominate, but he can’t remember anyone dominating the way Roman has.

-Street Profits and New Champs, Naomi and Sasha, are set to join the show.

-SmackDown commercial!

-Back with Bianca getting his celebration promo as she is sporting a black eye after the match with Lynch. Great match between these two!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Bianca and how she is now 2-0 and has won a title in each match at Mania.

-Tag Division: We get to Liv/Rhea vs. Naomi/Sasha. Boss and Glow gets the win and we get teases of Rhea/Morgan splitting, but they make up by the end of the show. If rumors are true, Rhea may be turning heel and joining a Rated R Faction.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Sasha and Naomi. Sasha says they are ready for anyone no matter RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Seems we get a rematch next week with Boss and Glow vs. Rhea/LIV.

-Back with Cody Rhodes opening RAW and showing a photo of his dad holding up the WWF Title in MSG in 1977. Good emotional promo from Cody that the crowd ate up and he made his intentions known that he wants the WWE Title. Seth Rollins interrupts, gives Cody a handshake and tells him “welcome home.”

-Camp says Cody is back to rebuild the throne for himself and his father. Jackie is intrigued by both sides of that handshake.

-Tag Scene: The Street Profits knock of Alpha Academy in a Texas Tornado Match to earn a Title shot against RK-Bro. I cool with them facing off again.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Street Profits. They are happy with the win and they will keep telling us: WE WANT THE SMOKE!

-Lawler rejoins the show and mentions he has never drank of smoked, so he can’t relate. He says they always have something that keeps them for getting the win. Camp brings up that they lost at Mania and were toasting after with the team that beat them. He feels they need to cut that out until they win the Tag Titles.

-Lawler gives his thoughts on Cody and says that speech would have brought a tear to a glass eye. He isn’t sure if Cody was trying to make people feel bad for Dusty. He doesn’t think Dusty needs Cody to do something for him and needs to just win the Title for himself. He does question the handshake between Seth and Cody. Camp agrees, and then brings up that with all of Dusty’s Championships he never won the WWF Title. That is the motivation for Cody.

-We find out that Lawler will be on commentary for RAW next week since Graves is getting married. He asked Corey one question: “Can you make more money than she can spend?” I don’t know if he wants relationship advice from Lawler.

-Jackie wraps things up as they hype Roman on SmackDown.

-If you’ve seen one RAW Talk then you’ve seen this one. Thanks for reading!